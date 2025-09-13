Shapen, Mississippi State take control from the outset and dominate Alcorn State 56-0

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi State scored on its first four possessions and never let up and went on to…

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi State scored on its first four possessions and never let up and went on to roll Alcorn State 56-0 on Saturday.

The Bulldog offense was efficient all game but especially with its starting unit as Blake Shapen went 10 for 14 for 173 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. Shapen threw a 73-yard touchdown pass to Jordan Mosley on the first play of the game and it was all Bulldogs from there.

Fluff Bothwell also helped set the tone offensively as the sophomore running back rushed 12 times for 93 yards and two touchdowns before hitting the bench late in the second quarter.

Anthony Evans led the team with four catches for 66 yards and a touchdown while returning three punts for 97 yards. Brenen Thompson had two catches for 52 yards and a score fresh off of his breakout performance against Arizona State.

Freshman quarterback Kamario Taylor wowed the fans in the first quarter getting a toss from Shapen and throwing a 42-yard score to Thompson. Taylor finished 2 of 3 for 46 yards and the passing score and rushed three times for 40 yards. Former Florida State QB Luke Kromenhoek had his first touchdown as a Bulldog.

The Bulldogs (2-0) outgained the Braves 514-155 with a 282-68 edge on the ground. MSU was 4 of 6 on 3rd downs and 2 of 2 on 4th down while averaging 9.5 yards per play. The defense forced three turnovers.

BIG PICTURE:

Alcorn State: The Braves got a nice check from Mississippi State.

Mississippi State: The Bulldogs got an emotional win a week ago against Arizona State and were due a letdown. It was an FCS opponent, but the Bulldogs handled themselves the right way, got a blowout win and appear to come away relatively healthy.

UP NEXT:

Alcorn State has a bye week before traveling to Arkansas Pine-Bluff on September 27.

Mississippi State hosts Northern Illinois on September 20.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.