Seven players score touchdowns in Harvard’s season-opening 59-7 win over Stetson

DELAND, Fla. (AP) — Jaden Craig threw for 208 yards and two touchdowns, seven players found the end zone, and Harvard started their season with a 59-7 win over Stetson on Saturday.

The Crimson opened against Stetson for the second straight year, with last year’s game a 35-0 Harvard win in Cambridge. Along with the rest of the Ivy League, Harvard begins their season in Week 4 of the college football schedule.

A 28-0 first quarter became a 45-0 halftime lead for Harvard, as Isaiah Bullock found the end zone twice and Craig connected with Ryan Tattersall on a 69-yard receiving score.

The reserves came in for the second half. Dante Torres completed three passes for 73 yards, and DJ Gordon rushed for 50 yards and one touchdown.

Kael Alexander completed 11 of his 20 passes for 113 yards and one touchdown pass. Michael Dempsey caught his only reception for a 30-yard touchdown.

The Hatters (1-3) continue their rough start under first-year coach Michael Jasper, and are off to their worst start since going 0-5 in September 2017.

