Scott Jr.’s late TD puts Bethune-Cookman over Alabama A&M 41-34 in SWAC opener

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Alihaja Scott Jr. scored his second rushing touchdown with 1:07 remaining in the fourth quarter to send Bethune-Cookman past Alabama A&M 41-34 on Saturday in the SWAC opener for both teams.

The Wildcats (2-3) had 259 total rushing yards, led by Khamani Robinson’s 15 carries for 78 yards and one touchdown. Cam’Ron Ransom added 69 rushing yards on eight carries, as well as 217 passing yards and two touchdowns.

The game featured six first-half lead changes, but Bethune-Cookman pulled ahead by two possessions in the third quarter. Alabama A&M’s Travaunta Abner had a 1-yard touchdown grab late in the third, and David Faulk hit a 19-yard field goal to tie the game at 34.

The Wildcats had an eight-play, 66-yard drive late in the fourth to take the lead for good, and the Bulldogs’ final drive stalled out at the opposing 25-yard line as time expired.

Eric Handley threw for 355 yards on 27-for-40 passing with three touchdowns, and Abner and Franck Pierre combined for 15 catches for 258 yards for Alabama A&M (3-2).

The all-time series is now 13-7-1 in favor of Bethune Cookman. Alabama A&M won 56-12 in their last meeting on Oct. 12, 2024.

