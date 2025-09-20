Sawyer Seidl returns kickoff 92 yards for 1 of his 3 TDs and North Dakota routs Valparaiso 58-7

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — Jerry Kaminski threw for 172 yards and two touchdowns, Sawyer Seidl returned the second-half kickoff…

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — Jerry Kaminski threw for 172 yards and two touchdowns, Sawyer Seidl returned the second-half kickoff 92 yards for one of his three touchdowns and North Dakota routed Valparaiso 58-7 on Saturday.

North Dakota rebounded from a 24-23 loss at Montana last weekend when the Grizzlies scored the final 10 points after not leading until the final 1:35.

North Dakota led Valpo 24-0 at halftime behind Kaminski’s 135 yards and two touchdowns. Valpo had just three first downs and 52 total yards at the break.

The North Dakota special teams unit highlighted the second half, led by Seidl’s return and John Butsch’s two blocked two punts that turned into 10 points.

Seidl also had a touchdown rushing and receiving.

Xavier Leigh had 64 yards rushing and a touchdown for North Dakota (2-2). Simon Romfo and Javance Tupou’ata-Johnson each had a TD on the ground.

Rowan Keefe threw for 111 yards with a touchdown and an interception for Valpo (1-3).

The last time the two teams met in Grand Forks, UND ran away with a 69-10 victory on Aug. 29, 2013.

