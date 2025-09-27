Saunier throws for 407 yards with last minute 50-yard TD to give Dartmouth 35-28 win over CCSU

NEW BRITAIN, Conn (AP) — Grayson Saunier threw for a career-best 407 yards, including a 50-yard connection with KyDric Fisher…

NEW BRITAIN, Conn (AP) — Grayson Saunier threw for a career-best 407 yards, including a 50-yard connection with KyDric Fisher with 16 seconds to go to give Dartmouth a 35-28 win over Central Connecticut on Saturday.

The Blue Devils had put together a 12-play, 80-yard drive to tie the game on a 5-yard pass from Brady Olson to Michael Trovarelli with 58-seconds left. Saunier then complete three-straight short passes to get the ball to midfield. After an incompletion he found Fisher behind the defense deep down the right sideline.

Central Connecticut then got a 35-yard kickoff return to get the ball near midfield. There was an incompletion, then a short-pass, lateral and lost fumble on the final play of the game.

Saunier was 30-of-44 passing with a 71-yard touchdown pass to Grayson O’Bara, who had seven catches for a career-high 128 yards for the Big Green (2-0). D.J. Crowther had 86 yards on the ground and two touchdowns.

Olson was 25 of 33 for 223 yards and three touchdowns for the Blue Devils (2-2). He sandwiched short touchdown passes to David Pardo and Paul Marsh Jr., around Crowther’s first TD for a 14-7 lead.

Crowther had his second score and the Big Green added two field goals to lead 20-14 at the half.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.