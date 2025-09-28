San Diego State squares off against Colorado State in MWC action

Colorado State (1-3) at San Diego State (3-1), Oct. 3 at 10:30 p.m. EDT. How to watch: CBS Sports Network…

Colorado State (1-3) at San Diego State (3-1), Oct. 3 at 10:30 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: CBS Sports Network

Key stats

San Diego State Offense

Overall: 316.5 yards per game (120th in FBS)

Passing: 168.3 yards per game (112th)

Rushing: 148.3 yards per game (84th)

Scoring: 23.8 points per game (94th)

San Diego State Defense

Overall: 239.8 yards per game (12th in FBS)

Passing: 146 yards per game (13th)

Rushing: 93.8 yards per game (25th)

Scoring: 9.8 points per game (6th)

Colorado State Offense

Overall: 344.3 yards per game (104th in FBS)

Passing: 190.8 yards per game (102nd)

Rushing: 153.5 yards per game (73rd)

Scoring: 15.3 points per game (131st)

Colorado State Defense

Overall: 356 yards per game (65th in FBS)

Passing: 187 yards per game (46th)

Rushing: 169 yards per game (107th)

Scoring: 23 points per game (64th)

San Diego State is 114th in third down percentage, converting 33.3% of the time. Colorado State ranks 89th on defense, holding its opponents to 40%.

Colorado State ranks 117th in the FBS with 72.3 penalty yards per game.

Colorado State is 121st in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on 100% of trips. San Diego State’s red zone offense ranks 1st, scoring on 100% of red zone opportunities.

Team leaders

San Diego State

Passing: Jayden Denegal, 639 yards, 3 TDs, 2 INTs, 60.2 completion percentage

Rushing: Lucky Sutton, 337 yards on 67 carries, 3 TDs

Receiving: Jordan Napier, 293 yards on 25 catches, 1 TD

Colorado State

Passing: Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi, 488 yards, 1 TD, 2 INTs, 53.7 completion percentage

Rushing: Jalen Dupree, 267 yards on 53 carries, 1 TD

Receiving: Armani Winfield, 156 yards on 11 catches, 0 TDs

Last game

San Diego State won 6-3 over Northern Illinois on Saturday, Sept. 27. Denegal threw for 110 yards on 13-of-20 attempts (65.0%) with no touchdowns and two interceptions. Sutton carried the ball 17 times for 88 yards. Napier put up 52 yards on six catches.

Colorado State fell to Washington State 20-3 on Saturday, Sept. 27. Jackson Brousseau threw for 188 yards on 19-of-28 attempts (67.9%) with no touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 12 times for 21 yards. Dupree carried the ball 13 times for 68 yards, adding three receptions for 17 yards. Tommy Maher put up 51 yards on five catches.

Next game

San Diego State plays at Nevada on Oct. 11. Colorado State hosts Fresno State on Oct. 10.

