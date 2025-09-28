Sam Houston visits New Mexico State in CUSA matchup

Sam Houston (0-4) at New Mexico State (2-2), Oct. 2 at 9 p.m. EDT. How to watch: CBS Sports Network…

Sam Houston (0-4) at New Mexico State (2-2), Oct. 2 at 9 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: CBS Sports Network

Key stats

New Mexico State Offense

Overall: 302 yards per game (126th in FBS)

Passing: 262.3 yards per game (43rd)

Rushing: 39.8 yards per game (136th)

Scoring: 18.5 points per game (120th)

New Mexico State Defense

Overall: 420 yards per game (116th in FBS)

Passing: 241 yards per game (97th)

Rushing: 179 yards per game (113th)

Scoring: 26 points per game (82nd)

Sam Houston Offense

Overall: 268.8 yards per game (133rd in FBS)

Passing: 160.3 yards per game (120th)

Rushing: 108.5 yards per game (120th)

Scoring: 16.3 points per game (129th)

Sam Houston Defense

Overall: 483.5 yards per game (133rd in FBS)

Passing: 321.8 yards per game (135th)

Rushing: 161.8 yards per game (92nd)

Scoring: 42.8 points per game (134th)

Both teams perform well defensively on third down. New Mexico State ranks 121st in the FBS, allowing opponents to convert 46.3% of the time. Sam Houston ranks 132nd, allowing a 51.8% third down conversion rate.

New Mexico State ranks 128th in the FBS with 78.5 penalty yards per game.

Sam Houston is 136th in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 50% of trips. New Mexico State’s red zone defense ranks 18th at 72.7%.

New Mexico State ranks 116th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 27:12.

Team leaders

New Mexico State

Passing: Logan Fife, 1,015 yards, 5 TDs, 4 INTs, 54.1 completion percentage

Rushing: Kadarius Calloway, 92 yards on 32 carries, 1 TD

Receiving: Donovan Faupel, 274 yards on 19 catches, 1 TD

Sam Houston

Passing: Hunter Watson, 396 yards, 0 TDs, 2 INTs, 55.8 completion percentage

Rushing: Watson, 140 yards on 39 carries, 2 TDs

Receiving: Elijah Green, 133 yards on 12 catches, 1 TD

Last game

New Mexico State lost 38-20 to New Mexico on Saturday, Sept. 27. Fife led New Mexico State with 255 yards on 20-of-37 passing (54.1%) for no touchdowns and one interception. Calloway had 34 rushing yards on eight carries, adding three receptions for 12 yards. Faupel had six receptions for 97 yards.

Sam Houston fell 55-0 to Texas on Saturday, Sept. 20. Watson led Sam Houston with 86 yards on 13-of-25 passing (52.0%) for no touchdowns and one interception. He also carried the ball 15 times for 32 yards. Landan Brown had four rushing yards on six carries, adding six receptions for 37 yards. Grady O’Neill had one reception for 22 yards.

Next game

New Mexico State plays at Liberty on Oct. 14. Sam Houston hosts Jacksonville State on Oct. 9.

