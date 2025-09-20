Sacred Heart holds off late rally by Norfolk State, wins 31-28

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Mitchell Summers ran for 119 yards, Jack Snyder scored two touchdowns on the ground, and Sacred…

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Mitchell Summers ran for 119 yards, Jack Snyder scored two touchdowns on the ground, and Sacred Heart held off Norfolk State 31-28 on Saturday night.

Snyder’s 7-yard touchdown run gave the Pioneers a 31-21 lead with 5 1/2 minutes left. Norfolk State then drove 74 yards in a minute and a half, scoring on a 29-yard pass from Otto Kuhns to DreSean Kendrick.

Up 31-28, Sacred Heart reached the Norfolk State 41 before punting. Kuhns then led the Spartans on a 56-yard drive that stalled at the Sacred Heart 24 before Evan Helfrich missed a 42-yard field goal.

The Pioneers (3-1) had 295 yards rushing and Snyder attempted only 10 passes, completing eight for 92 yards.

Kuhns threw for 340 yards, completing 27 passes in 41 attempts. JJ Evans and Kam’Ryn Thomas both went over 100 yards receiving and the Spartans added 210 yards rushing.

Norfolk State (1-3) had the edge in total yards 550-390.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.