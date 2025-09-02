Rutgers takes on Miami (OH)

Miami (OH) (0-1) at Rutgers (1-0), Sept. 6 at 3:30 p.m. EDT. How to watch: Peacock Key stats Rutgers Offense…

Miami (OH) (0-1) at Rutgers (1-0), Sept. 6 at 3:30 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: Peacock

Key stats

Rutgers Offense

Overall: 399.0 yards per game (63rd in FBS)

Passing: 252.0 yards per game (44th)

Rushing: 147.0 yards per game (73rd)

Scoring: 34.0 points per game (50th)

Rutgers Defense

Overall: 440.0 yards per game (115th in FBS)

Passing: 239.0 yards per game (97th)

Rushing: 147.0 yards per game (113th)

Scoring: 31.0 points per game (110th)

Miami (OH) Offense

Overall: 117.0 yards per game (136th in FBS)

Passing: 83.0 yards per game (132nd)

Rushing: 34.0 yards per game (132nd)

Scoring: 0.0 points per game (134th)

Miami (OH) Defense

Overall: 353.0 yards per game (90th in FBS)

Passing: 188.0 yards per game (73rd)

Rushing: 34.0 yards per game (98th)

Scoring: 17.0 points per game (69th)

Both teams perform well defensively on third down, tied for 113th in the FBS with a 50.0% opponent third down conversion percentage.

Miami (OH) is 91st in the FBS averaging 60.0 penalty yards per game, compared to Rutgers’ 34th-ranked 35.0 per-game average.

Rutgers is 82nd in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 80.0% of trips. Miami (OH)’s red zone defense ranks 27th at 66.7%.

Miami (OH) is 133rd in the FBS with an average time of possession of 20:47, compared to Rutgers’ 56th-ranked average of 31:45.

Team leaders

RutgersPassing: Athan Kaliakmanis, 252 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INTs, 78.3 completion percentageRushing: Antwan Raymond, 88 yards on 14 carries, 1 TDReceiving: Ian Strong, 100 yards on 7 catches, 0 TDs

Miami (OH)

Passing: DeQuan Finn, 83 yards, 0 TDs, 2 INTs, 50.0 completion percentage

Rushing: Kenny Tracy, 15 yards on 6 carries, 0 TDs

Receiving: Cole Weaver, 35 yards on 3 catches, 0 TDs

Last game

Rutgers defeated Ohio 34-31 on Thursday, Aug. 28. Kaliakmanis threw for 252 yards on 18-of-23 attempts (78.3%) with two touchdowns and no interceptions. Raymond had 88 rushing yards on 14 carries and one touchdown. Strong had seven receptions for 100 yards.

Miami (OH) was beaten by Wisconsin 17-0 on Thursday, Aug. 28. Finn led Miami (OH) with 83 yards on 9-of-18 passing (50.0%) for no touchdowns and two interceptions. Tracy carried the ball six times for 15 yards, adding two receptions for 11 yards. Weaver had three receptions for 35 yards.

Next game

Rutgers hosts Norfolk State on Sept. 13. Miami (OH) hosts UNLV on Sept. 20.

