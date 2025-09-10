Rutgers takes on FCS Norfolk State

Norfolk State (1-1) at Rutgers (2-0), Sept. 13 at 3:30 p.m. EDT. How to watch: BTN Key stats Rutgers Offense…

Norfolk State (1-1) at Rutgers (2-0), Sept. 13 at 3:30 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: BTN

Key stats

Rutgers Offense

Overall: 410.0 yards per game (63rd in FBS)

Passing: 255.5 yards per game (45th)

Rushing: 154.5 yards per game (77th)

Scoring: 39.5 points per game (35th)

Rutgers Defense

Overall: 404.0 yards per game (104th in FBS)

Passing: 245.0 yards per game (104th)

Rushing: 159.0 yards per game (98th)

Scoring: 24.0 points per game (85th)

Norfolk State Offense

Overall: 384.5 yards per game (31st in FCS)

Passing: 246.5 yards per game (25th)

Rushing: 138.0 yards per game (52nd)

Scoring: 20.5 points per game (63rd)

Norfolk State Defense

Overall: 381.5 yards per game (63rd in FCS)

Passing: 250.0 yards per game (85th)

Rushing: 131.5 yards per game (42nd)

Scoring: 29.0 points per game (59th)

Rutgers is 7th in the FBS averaging 24.5 penalty yards per game.

Rutgers ranks 8th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 35:26.

Team leaders

Rutgers

Passing: Athan Kaliakmanis, 511 yards, 6 TDs, 0 INTs, 74.6 completion percentage

Rushing: Antwan Raymond, 169 yards on 27 carries, 3 TDs

Receiving: Ian Strong, 216 yards on 16 catches, 2 TDs

Norfolk State

Passing: Otto Kuhns, 392 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INTs, 68.1 completion percentage

Rushing: Kevon King, 93 yards on 20 carries, 0 TDs

Receiving: Kam’Ryn Thomas, 187 yards on 12 catches, 0 TDs

Last game

Rutgers won 45-17 over Miami (OH) on Saturday, Sept. 6. Kaliakmanis passed for 259 yards on 26-of-36 attempts (72.2%) with four touchdowns and no interceptions. Raymond had 82 rushing yards on 13 carries and two touchdowns, adding two receptions for 13 yards. Strong had nine receptions for 116 yards and two touchdowns.

Norfolk State beat Virginia State 34-31 on Saturday, Sept. 6. Kuhns led Norfolk State with 173 yards on 13-of-20 passing (65.0%) for two touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball five times for 23 yards. King had 63 rushing yards on nine carries, adding one reception for -4 yards. Thomas had five receptions for 82 yards.

Next game

Rutgers hosts Iowa on Sept. 19. Norfolk State hosts Sacred Heart on Sept. 20.

