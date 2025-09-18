Rutgers hosts Iowa in Big Ten play

Iowa (2-1) at Rutgers (3-0), Sept. 19 at 8 p.m. EDT. How to watch: FOX Key stats Rutgers Offense Overall:…

Iowa (2-1) at Rutgers (3-0), Sept. 19 at 8 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: FOX

Key stats

Rutgers Offense

Overall: 461 yards per game (36th in FBS)

Passing: 296.3 yards per game (24th)

Rushing: 164.7 yards per game (69th)

Scoring: 46.3 points per game (13th)

Rutgers Defense

Overall: 342.7 yards per game (76th in FBS)

Passing: 194 yards per game (57th)

Rushing: 148.7 yards per game (91st)

Scoring: 19.3 points per game (58th)

Iowa Offense

Overall: 335.7 yards per game (103rd in FBS)

Passing: 121.7 yards per game (127th)

Rushing: 214 yards per game (30th)

Scoring: 31.3 points per game (63rd)

Iowa Defense

Overall: 178 yards per game (3rd in FBS)

Passing: 120.3 yards per game (13th)

Rushing: 57.7 yards per game (6th)

Scoring: 10 points per game (14th)

Rutgers is 69th in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert 35.7% of the time. Iowa ranks 17th on offense, converting on 54.3% of third downs.

Iowa ranks 83rd in the FBS with a -1 turnover margin, compared to Rutgers’ 26th-ranked +3 margin.

Both teams avoid getting penalized. Rutgers ranks 13th in the FBS averaging 31.3 penalty yards per game, and Iowa ranks 2nd with a 21-yard average.

Both teams rank high in time of possession. Rutgers is 5th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 35:39, while Iowa’s 25th-ranked average is 33:16.

Team leaders

Rutgers

Passing: Athan Kaliakmanis, 820 yards, 7 TDs, 0 INTs, 72.9 completion percentage

Rushing: Antwan Raymond, 248 yards on 43 carries, 5 TDs

Receiving: KJ Duff, 244 yards on 17 catches, 2 TDs

Iowa

Passing: Mark Gronowski, 306 yards, 3 TDs, 1 INT, 58.7 completion percentage

Rushing: Xavier Williams, 186 yards on 26 carries, 1 TD

Receiving: Sam Phillips, 90 yards on 4 catches, 0 TDs

Last game

Rutgers won 60-10 over Norfolk State on Saturday, Sept. 13. Kaliakmanis led Rutgers with 309 yards on 18-of-26 passing (69.2%) for one touchdown and no interceptions. Raymond had 79 rushing yards on 16 carries and two touchdowns, adding one reception for 17 yards. Duff put up 119 yards on six catches.

Iowa won 47-7 over UMass on Saturday, Sept. 13. Gronowski led Iowa with 179 yards on 16-of-24 passing (66.7%) for two touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball six times for 12 yards and one rushing touchdown. Nathan McNeil carried the ball 10 times for 56 yards, adding one reception for 32 yards. Phillips had three receptions for 75 yards.

Next game

Rutgers plays at Minnesota on Sept. 27. Iowa hosts No. 19 Indiana on Sept. 27.

