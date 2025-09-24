Rumors about Florida QB DJ Lagway opting out mid-season are ‘comical’ and ‘a total myth’

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida quarterback DJ Lagway wore a walking boot earlier this week, but coach Billy Napier said…

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida quarterback DJ Lagway wore a walking boot earlier this week, but coach Billy Napier said Wednesday his foot injury was “no issue at all.”

Napier said Lagway is “100%” despite getting stepped on during a 26-7 loss at Miami last Saturday.

Rumors swirled about Lagway’s injury, with some even suggesting he was considering opting out of the season while the Gators (1-3) try to regroup amid a three-game losing streak.

“It’s comical,” Napier said. “The kid has been back in here since Sunday, working his butt off. Monday, (Tuesday), had a really good day. We can’t control that outside narrative, obviously.

“But he’s just fine. He’s been in the building just like he’s on the staff, so he’s been back to work. And certainly, yeah, that’s a total myth that’s out there.”

Lagway has completed 67.5% of his passes for 690 yards, with five touchdowns and six interceptions this season. He missed most of the offseason and training camp while recovering from core-muscle surgery, a sore shoulder and a strained left calf.

His Heisman Trophy odds have dipped more than Napier’s approval rating. But Napier has no plans to switch to freshman backup Tramell Jones Jr. He reiterated Wednesday that he will continue to serve as the primary play-caller despite Florida coming off a 141-yard performance against the Hurricanes and having scored one touchdown in each of its last three games.

The Gators are off this week before hosting No. 10 Texas (3-1) on Oct. 4.

“There’s a renewed emphasis on accountability,” Napier said. “Obviously, we have to play better. Every position group is contributing to our issues. I know, obviously, a lot is made of DJ and his situation, but I do think when we look at it from a big-picture standpoint, we’ve got to play better around them.

“Just some of the points of emphasis are eliminating negative plays. And I do think that first-down efficiency has contributed to some of our problems as well. But, in general, I think we have to address that part of our team and there’s got to be some changes, and certainly that’s what we’re doing.”

Also Wednesday, Napier said cornerback Dijon Johnson sustained a season-ending knee injury against the Hurricanes and had surgery Tuesday. Johnson’s injury means sophomore and Colorado transfer Cormani McClain will step into a bigger role moving forward.

