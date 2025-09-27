Rucker throws and rushes for touchdown, leads Bucknell to 30-23 win over Saint Francis

LEWISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Ralph Rucker IV threw for a touchdown and rushed for another score, Brad Gerken sealed the…

LEWISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Ralph Rucker IV threw for a touchdown and rushed for another score, Brad Gerken sealed the game with an interception and Bucknell defeated Saint Francis 30-23 on Saturday night.

Rucker had a 17-yard touchdown connection with TJ Cadden on the opening drive. He led a fourth-quarter drive to reclaim the lead from Saint Francis, finding Josh Gary for a two-point conversion after Tariq Thomas’ 7-yard touchdown run.

Thomas led Bucknell with 98 yards on 10 carries. Rucker had 168 yards through the air and 69 on the ground.

Rucker’s two-point conversion came into play after kicker Matt Schearer missed the extra point following Rucker’s third-quarter rushing score.

Saint Francis moved the ball almost exclusively through the air and nearly mounted a comeback with the aerial assault.

Nick Whitfield Jr. was 31 for 44 for 377 yards and a touchdown. He threw a game-sealing interception to Gerken on a second-and-goal that was snapped with seven seconds remaining.

DJ Maultsby had 141 receiving yards and a touchdown on nine catches. Peyton Nelson had 131 yards on 11 catches.

Saint Francis (0-5) remains winless, while Bucknell improved to 3-2.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.