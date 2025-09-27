Robertson throws 4 TDs as Baylor ruins Oklahoma State’s first game without fired coach Gundy

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Sawyer Robertson passed for 393 yards and four touchdowns, and Baylor ruined Oklahoma State’s first game…

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Sawyer Robertson passed for 393 yards and four touchdowns, and Baylor ruined Oklahoma State’s first game without Mike Gundy as head coach in more than 20 years with a 45-27 victory on Saturday.

Robertson threw each of his touchdown passes to a different player and also ran for a score. Josh Cameron caught six passes for 98 yards for the Bears (3-2, 1-1 Big 12), who gained 612 total yards.

Baylor coach Dave Aranda took nothing for granted coming into the day, especially with the Cowboys trying to turn their season around and get a win for interim coach Doug Meacham.

“It’s very, very difficult place to play,” he said. “The crowd’s right there on you, and when when the crowd has energy, it’s a loud spot.”

Zane Flores passed for a career-high 232 yards and Trent Howland had career highs of 84 yards and two touchdowns rushing for the Cowboys (1-3, 0-1).

Despite the loss, it was a significant improvement for the Cowboys, whose previous losses were 69-3 to Oregon and 19-12 to Tulsa. The Cowboys posted a season-high 448 yards.

“It’s a testament to Mike building a culture here, picking the right kind of guys that will fight through adversity and come together as a team, and I think that I was really impressed with that part,” Meacham said. “Had a lot of fun. They were having fun. That’s really what it’s all about.”

Oklahoma State showed early that it planned to open things up. The Cowboys scored their first points of Meacham’s tenure on a double pass. Receiver Sam Jackson V completed a 26-yard touchdown pass to tight end Josh Ford that tied the game at 7 in the first quarter.

Robertson threw three touchdown passes in the first half to help Baylor take a 28-20 lead at the break, despite Oklahoma State outgaining the Bears 349 yards to 285.

Howland added to his career day by throwing a 13-yard completion, then running in from a yard out on the next play to cut Baylor’s lead to 35-27 in the third. That was the closest Oklahoma State got.

Radical offense

The Cowboys were conservative on offense in their first three games, but they took more chances on Saturday and got positive results. They had five passing attempts by non-quarterbacks — four from Jackson and the one from Howland.

Jackson completed 3 of 4 passes for 46 yards. Meacham implied that Jackson will continue to throw the ball.

“Moving forward, I mean, if I’m on defense and he’s on the field, you better back up a little bit or base up a little bit because that kid’s a weapon,” Meacham said.

Baylor expected a change in approach.

“Much like a presidential election when there’s a change, you figure it’s going to completely go the opposite,” Aranda said. “And that was kind of the talk when there was a change, and for sure that’s what we got.”

Multiple options

The four Baylor players who caught touchdown passes were receivers Kole Wilson, Michael Trigg and Kobe Prentice and tight end Matthew Klopfenstein.

Prentice’s 73-yard touchdown grab surpassed his full-game total for yards receiving.

The takeaway

Baylor: The Bears appear to have the offensive firepower to compete in the Big 12, but the defense was leaky, as it has been all season.

Oklahoma State: The Cowboys had a pulse, and that was enough to satisfy the fans in attendance who were active and loud throughout.

“In the day and age of being able to sit in your bedroom and play on your cell phone all day long, I just appreciate kids that come out and live a life and put their phones down, enjoy a sporting event and have fun and be a college kid,” Meacham said.

Up next

Baylor hosts Kansas State next Saturday.

Oklahoma State visits Arizona next Saturday.

