Roberts’ pick-6 highlights Princeton’s balanced 38-28 win over Lafayette

EASTON, Pa. (AP) — Torian Roberts had a pick-six and six different Princeton players were involved in touchdowns in a 38-28 win for the Tigers over the Lafayette Leopards on Saturday.

Ethan Clark, Dareion Murphy and Blaine Hipa all rushed for first-half touchdowns before Roberts took a pass from Lafayette quarterback Dean DeNobile 23 yards the other way to make it a 28-7 Princeton lead.

Tigers quarterback Kai Colón was 13-for-20 with one touchdown to Jackson Green in the fourth quarter.

Linebacker Chase Christopher led the Princeton defense with a game-high 15 tackles.

Ethan Weber rushed for a pair of touchdowns in the first half for the Leopards and added 76 yards, but the 21-point deficit from DeNobile’s pick-six was too much to overcome.

DeNobile was 27-for-36 for 256 yards, and connected with Hunter Ditrano on a two-yard touchdown in the waning seconds of the fourth quarter.

It’s the first win of the season for Princeton (1-1). Lafayette falls to 3-2 (1-0 in the Patriot League).

