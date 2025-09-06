Roberson accounts for 3 TDs, Henderson 2 in Buffalo’s 45-6 win over Red Flash

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Ta’Quan Roberson ran for two touchdowns and passed for another to lead Buffalo to a 45-6…

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Ta’Quan Roberson ran for two touchdowns and passed for another to lead Buffalo to a 45-6 victory over Saint Francis on Saturday.

Roberson was 10-of-20 passing for 133 yards and was intercepted once. Al-Jay Henderson rushed for two touchdowns and finished with 98 yards on 24 carries.

Buffalo (1-1) had 503 yards offense and 32 first downs. The FCS Red Flash (0-2) had 126 yards offense, just 11 on the ground.

Connor Henderson blocked a punt in the first minute to set up Roberson’s 17-yard TD pass to Victor Snow and Henderson added his two touchdowns of 1 and 10 yards as the Bulls rolled to a 24-0 halftime lead.

Roberson rushed for his touchdowns in the final five minutes of the third quarter, breaking through the middle for a 40-yard score and scoring on a 4-yarder. James McNeil Jr. added a 26-yard rushing TD late.

The Red Flash scored their points with 10 minutes remaining on Jordan Theodore’s 1-yard run, coming after Craig Joyner’s interception.

