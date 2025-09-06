Rittenhouse and defense send Illinois State past Morehead State, 41-13

NORMAL, Ill. (AP) — Tommy Rittenhouse threw for two touchdowns and rushed for another as Illinois State coasted past Morehead…

NORMAL, Ill. (AP) — Tommy Rittenhouse threw for two touchdowns and rushed for another as Illinois State coasted past Morehead State, 41-13 on Saturday.

Victor Dawson (10 carries, 88 yards) and Wenkers Wright (15 carries, 86 yards) carried the bulk of the offensive load for the Redbirds (1-1), and Daniel Sobkowicz and Luke Mailander each hauled in long touchdown grabs.

After Morehead State got on the board first, Illinois State had three straight scoring drives to make it 17-6 at the half. In the third quarter, they ended two straight drives with turnovers, scoring 10 points in three minutes of game time.

Cam Wilson recorded three tackles, one sack, and a fumble recovery touchdown late in the fourth quarter to seal the win for Illinois State.

For the Eagles (1-1), Carter Cravens completed 14 of his 28 throws for 134 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. Isaac Stopke managed 86 yards on 13 rushing attempts.

