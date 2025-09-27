Riddell, Isabella connect for 3 TDs, Riddell rushes for 2 more and Duquesne beats New Haven 44-18

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Tyler Riddell passed to Joey Isabella for three second-quarter touchdowns and ran for two more as Duquesne…

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Tyler Riddell passed to Joey Isabella for three second-quarter touchdowns and ran for two more as Duquesne beat New Haven 44-18 on Saturday.

New Haven’s AJ Duffy found Joshua Tracey deep for a 56-yard score in the second minute of the game but Riddell and Isabella combined for three touchdowns, including a short pass that Isabella turned into a 61-yard score and a 21-6 halftime lead.

Avery Morris had a 34-yard pick-6 and DJ Cerisier picked off a conversion pass and returned it for two points for the Dukes (2-3).

Riddell was 14-of-22 passing for 182 yards and rushed for 63 yards with his two scores. Isabella had six catches for 92 yards. Ness Davis ran for 84 yards and Taj Butts added 79.

Duffy was 18 of 29 for 184 yards and two interceptions. Zaon Laney rushed for 66 yards and a touchdown. Kevonne Wilder made eight catches for 93 yards and a score for New Haven (2-3).

This is New Haven’s first season in Division I and the Northeast Conference. The Chargers’ results don’t count in the league standings this season.

