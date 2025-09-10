Rice matches up with FCS Prairie View A&M

Prairie View A&M (1-1) at Rice (1-1), Sept. 13 at 7 p.m. EDT. How to watch: ESPN+ Key stats Rice…

Prairie View A&M (1-1) at Rice (1-1), Sept. 13 at 7 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: ESPN+

Key stats

Rice Offense

Overall: 239.5 yards per game (131st in FBS)

Passing: 48 yards per game (136th)

Rushing: 191.5 yards per game (48th)

Scoring: 11.5 points per game (127th)

Rice Defense

Overall: 315.5 yards per game (65th in FBS)

Passing: 138 yards per game (23rd)

Rushing: 177.5 yards per game (112th)

Scoring: 23.5 points per game (83rd)

Prairie View A&M Offense

Overall: 362.5 yards per game (41st in FCS)

Passing: 216 yards per game (36th)

Rushing: 146.5 yards per game (48th)

Scoring: 21.5 points per game (61st)

Prairie View A&M Defense

Overall: 333 yards per game (34th in FCS)

Passing: 197.5 yards per game (47th)

Rushing: 135.5 yards per game (45th)

Scoring: 24 points per game (37th)

Rice ranks 125th in FBS in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert on 51.6% of third downs.

Rice is 16th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 34:35.

Team leaders

Rice

Passing: Chase Jenkins, 95 yards, 0 TDs, 1 INT, 81.0 completion percentage

Rushing: Quinton Jackson, 171 yards on 37 carries, 1 TD

Receiving: Drayden Dickmann, 52 yards on 7 catches, 0 TDs

Prairie View A&M

Passing: Cameron Peters, 359 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT, 55.6 completion percentage

Rushing: Chase Bingmon, 138 yards on 25 carries, 0 TDs

Receiving: Jay Rockwell, 170 yards on 13 catches, 0 TDs

Last game

Rice was beaten by Houston 35-9 on Saturday, Sept. 6. Jenkins led Rice with 50 yards on 10-of-12 passing (83.3%) for no touchdowns and one interception. He also carried the ball 14 times for 33 yards and one rushing touchdown. Daelen Alexander had 55 rushing yards on 10 carries. Aaron Turner had three receptions for 24 yards.

Prairie View A&M fell 27-21 to UT Rio Grande Valley on Saturday, Sept. 6. Peters led Prairie View A&M with 64 yards on 8-of-16 passing (50.0%) for no touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball eight times for 26 yards and one rushing touchdown. Bingmon had 88 rushing yards on 16 carries, adding three receptions for -6 yards. Rockwell had seven receptions for 98 yards.

Next game

Rice plays at Charlotte on Sept. 18. Prairie View A&M hosts Northwestern State on Sept. 20.

