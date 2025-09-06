Raiola throws for 364 yards and 4 TDs to lead Nebraska to 68-0 win as Zips held to zip again

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Dylan Raiola threw for 364 yards and four touchdowns and Emmett Johnson ran for 140 yards…

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Dylan Raiola threw for 364 yards and four touchdowns and Emmett Johnson ran for 140 yards and scored three times to lead Nebraska past Akron 68-0 on Saturday night.

The Cornhuskers (2-0) turned in their most prodigious offensive performance against a Bowl Subdivision opponent in more than a decade. They recorded their most points in a game since 2007 and most yards in a game since 2014.

They posted their first shutout since a 33-0 Holiday Bowl win over Arizona in 2009. The Zips (0-2), who opened the season with a 10-0 loss to Wyoming at home, were held scoreless for a second straight game.

Johnson broke a 47-yard touchdown run on the game’s opening possession, caught a 4-yard TD pass in the second quarter and ran 6 yards for a score in the third. Johnson was the first Nebraska player with back-to-back 100-yard rushing games since Anthony Grant had three straight to open the 2022 season.

Raiola gave way to freshman backup TJ Lateef after he threaded a perfect strike to Dane Key in the end zone for a 47-0 lead in the third quarter.

Akron had two good chances to score its first points of the season. But Owen Wiley’s 49-yard field goal attempt bounced off the left upright in the final seconds of the first half, and Riley Van Poppel blocked Wiley’s 33-yard try in the third quarter.

The takeaway

Akron: The Zips were last shut out in back-to-back games in 2019, by Buffalo and Northern Illinois. They didn’t go home empty handed. Nebraska paid them a $1.45 million guarantee.

Nebraska: The Huskers have beaten eight straight nonconference opponents, their longest nonconference win streak since a 12-gamer from 1999-2001.

Record-setting Raiola

Raiola set the Nebraska record for consecutive completions. After connecting on his final 11 passes against Cincinnati last week, he hit on his first nine against Akron. The 20 completions broke the record of 15 by Dave Humm against Kansas in 1974.

Up next

Akron visits UAB on Saturday.

Nebraska hosts Houston Christian on Saturday.

