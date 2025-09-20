Qwentin Brown runs for 2 scores, James Murphy throws for 2 in Brown’s season-opening rout

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Qwentin Brown ran for two touchdowns, James Murphy threw for two, and Brown rolled over Georgetown…

The Bears got the 100th season of football at Brown Stadium off to a great start, with three first-half takeaways by the defense.

Qwentin Brown scored on a short run in the first quarter and his 49-yard touchdown run late in the second quarter made it 32-0 going into halftime.

Murphy connected with Matt Childs with a 4-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter and connected with Levi Linowes for a 42-yard touchdown in the third quarter.

Georgetown (2-2) was held to 183 total yards and 11 first downs.

Murphy completed 20 of 28 passes for 218 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. The Bears added 168 yards rushing, led by Qwentin Brown with 69 yards on nine carries.

Brown improved to 61-36-3 in home openers at Brown Stadium.

Brown is 7-1 all-time against the Hoyas, including 4-0 at Brown Stadium.

Brown honored the 2005 football team that won one of the Bears’ four all-time Ivy League championships.

