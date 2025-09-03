Purdue matches up against FCS Southern Illinois

Southern Illinois (1-0) at Purdue (1-0), Sept. 6 at 7:30 p.m. EDT. How to watch: BTN Key stats Purdue Offense…

Southern Illinois (1-0) at Purdue (1-0), Sept. 6 at 7:30 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: BTN

Key stats

Purdue Offense

Overall: 433 yards per game (48th in FBS)

Passing: 340 yards per game (14th)

Rushing: 93 yards per game (107th)

Scoring: 31 points per game (57th)

Purdue Defense

Overall: 203 yards per game (20th in FBS)

Passing: 87 yards per game (16th)

Rushing: 116 yards per game (68th)

Scoring: 0 points per game (1st)

Southern Illinois Offense

Overall: 386 yards per game (34th in FCS)

Passing: 238 yards per game (34th)

Rushing: 148 yards per game (46th)

Scoring: 49 points per game (9th)

Southern Illinois Defense

Overall: 191 yards per game (13th in FCS)

Passing: 131 yards per game (23rd)

Rushing: 60 yards per game (19th)

Scoring: 3 points per game (5th)

Purdue ranks 20th in the FBS averaging 25 penalty yards per game.

Team leaders

Purdue

Passing: Ryan Browne, 311 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INTs, 69.2 completion percentage

Rushing: Devin Mockobee, 59 yards on 14 carries, 1 TD

Receiving: Arhmad Branch, 101 yards on 3 catches, 1 TD

Southern Illinois

Passing: DJ Williams, 227 yards, 3 TDs, 0 INTs, 68.0 completion percentage

Rushing: Lashaun Lester, 39 yards on 8 carries, 0 TDs

Receiving: Vinson Davis, 89 yards on 5 catches, 0 TDs

Last game

Purdue defeated Ball State 31-0 on Saturday, Aug. 30. Browne threw for 311 yards on 18-of-26 attempts (69.2%) with two touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball seven times for 5 yards and one rushing touchdown. Mockobee carried the ball 14 times for 59 yards and scored one touchdown, adding two receptions for 45 yards. Branch had three receptions for 101 yards and one touchdown.

Southern Illinois won 49-3 over Thomas More on Saturday, Aug. 30. Williams threw for 227 yards on 17-of-25 attempts (68.0%) with three touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball four times for 18 yards and one rushing touchdown. Lester had 39 rushing yards on eight carries, adding two receptions for 18 yards. Davis recorded 89 yards on five catches.

Next game

Purdue hosts USC on Sept. 13. Southern Illinois plays at Tennessee-Martin on Sept. 13.

