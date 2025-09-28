Purdue hosts No. 22 Illinois in Big Ten play

No. 22 Illinois (4-1) at Purdue (2-2), Oct. 4 at 12 p.m. EDT. How to watch: BTN Key stats Purdue…

No. 22 Illinois (4-1) at Purdue (2-2), Oct. 4 at 12 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: BTN

Key stats

Purdue Offense

Overall: 388.5 yards per game (73rd in FBS)

Passing: 279.5 yards per game (28th)

Rushing: 109 yards per game (119th)

Scoring: 28 points per game (77th)

Purdue Defense

Overall: 370.3 yards per game (79th in FBS)

Passing: 213 yards per game (70th)

Rushing: 157.3 yards per game (85th)

Scoring: 26.5 points per game (88th)

Illinois Offense

Overall: 376 yards per game (80th in FBS)

Passing: 242.6 yards per game (60th)

Rushing: 133.4 yards per game (101st)

Scoring: 35.8 points per game (39th)

Illinois Defense

Overall: 374.8 yards per game (82nd in FBS)

Passing: 242.4 yards per game (99th)

Rushing: 132.4 yards per game (58th)

Scoring: 23.4 points per game (70th)

Illinois ranks 113th in third down defense, allowing opponents to convert 44.4% of the time. Purdue ranks 38th on offense, converting on 45.3% of third downs.

Purdue ranks 126th in the FBS with a -5 turnover margin, compared to Illinois’ 11th-ranked +5 margin.

Purdue ranks 120th in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 72.2% of trips.

Team leaders

Purdue

Passing: Ryan Browne, 1,036 yards, 6 TDs, 5 INTs, 63.1 completion percentage

Rushing: Devin Mockobee, 246 yards on 70 carries, 3 TDs

Receiving: Michael Jackson III, 211 yards on 18 catches, 1 TD

Illinois

Passing: Luke Altmyer, 1,183 yards, 11 TDs, 0 INTs, 71.4 completion percentage

Rushing: Kaden Feagin, 300 yards on 69 carries, 3 TDs

Receiving: Hank Beatty, 383 yards on 27 catches, 1 TD

Last game

Purdue was beaten by Notre Dame 56-30 on Saturday, Sept. 20. Browne led Purdue with 250 yards on 21-of-34 passing (61.8%) for one touchdown and one interception. Malachi Singleton had 26 rushing yards on five carries. Nitro Tuggle recorded 66 yards on three catches with one touchdown.

Illinois won 34-32 over USC on Saturday, Sept. 27. Altmyer threw for 328 yards on 20-of-26 attempts (76.9%) with two touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball five times for 28 yards and one rushing touchdown. Feagin carried the ball 14 times for 60 yards, adding three receptions for 67 yards and one touchdown. Collin Dixon had four receptions for 90 yards.

Next game

Purdue plays at Minnesota on Oct. 11. Illinois hosts No. 1 Ohio State on Oct. 11.

