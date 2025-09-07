Purdue and USC meet in Big Ten action

USC (2-0) at Purdue (2-0), Sept. 13 at 3:30 p.m. EDT. How to watch: CBS Key stats Purdue Offense Overall:…

USC (2-0) at Purdue (2-0), Sept. 13 at 3:30 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: CBS

Key stats

Purdue Offense

Overall: 409.0 yards per game (64th in FBS)

Passing: 255.0 yards per game (46th)

Rushing: 154.0 yards per game (78th)

Scoring: 32.5 points per game (51st)

Purdue Defense

Overall: 243.0 yards per game (28th in FBS)

Passing: 144.5 yards per game (29th)

Rushing: 98.5 yards per game (47th)

Scoring: 8.5 points per game (13th)

USC Offense

Overall: 676.0 yards per game (1st in FBS)

Passing: 405.0 yards per game (3rd)

Rushing: 271.0 yards per game (10th)

Scoring: 66.0 points per game (1st)

USC Defense

Overall: 300.5 yards per game (54th in FBS)

Passing: 197.0 yards per game (70th)

Rushing: 103.5 yards per game (51st)

Scoring: 16.5 points per game (56th)

Purdue is 80th in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert 37.5% of the time. USC ranks 5th on offense, converting on 68.8% of third downs.

Purdue ranks 87th in the FBS with a -1 turnover margin, compared to USC’s 25th-ranked +2 margin.

USC ranks 110th in the FBS averaging 69.0 penalty yards per game, compared to Purdue’s 11th-ranked 27.5 per-game average.

Purdue is 91st in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 80.0% of trips. USC’s red zone defense ranks 5th at 50.0%.

Team leaders

Purdue

Passing: Ryan Browne, 481 yards, 4 TDs, 1 INT, 65.3 completion percentage

Rushing: Devin Mockobee, 185 yards on 46 carries, 3 TDs

Receiving: Arhmad Branch, 132 yards on 5 catches, 2 TDs

USC

Passing: Jayden Maiava, 707 yards, 6 TDs, 0 INTs, 73.8 completion percentage

Rushing: Waymond Jordan, 209 yards on 21 carries, 2 TDs

Receiving: Makai Lemon, 248 yards on 11 catches, 2 TDs

Last game

Purdue beat Southern Illinois 34-17 on Saturday, Sept. 6. Browne led Purdue with 170 yards on 14-of-23 passing (60.9%) for two touchdowns and one interception. He also carried the ball nine times for 50 yards. Mockobee carried the ball 32 times for 126 yards and scored two touchdowns, adding two receptions for 21 yards. George Burhenn recorded 48 yards on three catches.

USC won 59-20 over Georgia Southern on Saturday, Sept. 6. Maiava threw for 412 yards on 16-of-24 attempts (66.7%) with four touchdowns and no interceptions. Jordan had 167 rushing yards on 16 carries and one touchdown. Lemon had four receptions for 158 yards and two touchdowns.

Next game

Purdue plays at Notre Dame on Sept. 20. USC hosts Michigan State on Sept. 20.

