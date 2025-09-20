Price, Gibbs carry Northern Colorado’s offensive freight in 26-23 OT win over Houston Christian

HOUSTON (AP) — Matthias Price ran for 126 yards and a touchdown and Hank Gibbs scored the game-winning touchdown and…

HOUSTON (AP) — Matthias Price ran for 126 yards and a touchdown and Hank Gibbs scored the game-winning touchdown and Northern Colorado beat Houston Christian 26-23 in overtime on Saturday.

The Huskies failed to score an offensive touchdown.

Charlie Weinrich gave Houston Christian a 23-20 lead with a 37-yard field goal to start overtime for the Huskies. It was the Huskies’ first lead since getting on the scoreboard first when Rodney Dansby intercepted North Colorado’s Eric Gibson Jr. and returned it 37 yards for a touchdown on the third play from scrimmage.

Weinrich knotted it at 20 with 2:47 left with 50-yard field goal. With 4:21 left in the third quarter, he connected from 46 yards to bring his team within 20-17.

Down 17-7, Tyran Chappell intercepted intercepted Northern Colorado’s Eric Gibson Jr. and ran it back 82 yards with 29 seconds before halftime.

Gibson threw for 215 yards and a touchdown and two interceptions. Carver Cheeks had 101 yards receiving on eight catches and a touchdown. Gibson’s 6-yard scoring pass to Cheeks tied it at 7.

Despite the two pick-6’s, Northern Colorado (2-2) posted 24 first downs to eight for Houston Christian and held the ball 38:25 to 21:35 for the Huskies (1-3).

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.