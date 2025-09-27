Presbyterian rushes for 303 yards, 4 TDs in 41-0 rout of Morehead State in Pioneer League opener

CLINTON, S.C. (AP) — Collin Hurst threw for two touchdowns and he ran for one of Presbyterian’s four touchdowns on…

CLINTON, S.C. (AP) — Collin Hurst threw for two touchdowns and he ran for one of Presbyterian’s four touchdowns on the ground as the Blue Hose beat Morehead State 41-0 on Saturday in a Pioneer Football League opener for both teams.

Presbyterian rushed for 303 yards on just 32 carries. Zach Switzer had two touchdowns and a team-high 158 yards rushing on just six carries. Justin Montgomery added a touchdown and 106 yards rushing.

Switzer had a 66-yard touchdown and a 79-yarder in the second quarter. Dominic Kibby and Switzer each had two catches with a touchdown apiece for Presbyterian (5-0).

Carter Cravens was intercepted twice and Bryce Patterson threw the other interception for Morehead State (2-3).

Presbyterian led 35-0 at halftime after Morehead State’s first-half drives ended in two interceptions, three turnover-on-downs, three punts and a fumble.

The Eagles were held to just 277 total yards.

