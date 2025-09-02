Pittsburgh takes on Central Michigan in Week 2

Central Michigan (1-0) at Pittsburgh (1-0), Sept. 6 at 12 p.m. EDT. BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: Pittsburgh by…

Central Michigan (1-0) at Pittsburgh (1-0), Sept. 6 at 12 p.m. EDT.

BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: Pittsburgh by 21.5. Against the spread: Pittsburgh 1-0, Central Michigan 1-0.

How to watch: ESPNU

Key stats

Pittsburgh Offense

Overall: 460.0 yards per game (35th in FBS)

Passing: 302.0 yards per game (22nd)

Rushing: 158.0 yards per game (68th)

Scoring: 61.0 points per game (6th)

Pittsburgh Defense

Overall: 208.0 yards per game (24th in FBS)

Passing: 171.0 yards per game (65th)

Rushing: 158.0 yards per game (9th)

Scoring: 9.0 points per game (35th)

Central Michigan Offense

Overall: 351.0 yards per game (85th in FBS)

Passing: 115.0 yards per game (120th)

Rushing: 236.0 yards per game (27th)

Scoring: 16.0 points per game (100th)

Central Michigan Defense

Overall: 383.0 yards per game (103rd in FBS)

Passing: 308.0 yards per game (126th)

Rushing: 236.0 yards per game (34th)

Scoring: 14.0 points per game (58th)

Central Michigan is 127th in third down percentage, converting 15.4% of the time. Pittsburgh ranks 10th on defense, allowing its opponents at convert at 13.3%.

Pittsburgh ranks 98th in the FBS with a -1 turnover margin, compared to Central Michigan’s 4th-ranked +3 margin.

Pittsburgh is 74th in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 85.7% of trips. Central Michigan’s red zone defense ranks 7th at 33.3%.

Pittsburgh ranks 120th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 24:37, compared to Central Michigan’s 28th-ranked average of 33:45.

Team leaders

PittsburghPassing: Eli Holstein, 215 yards, 4 TDs, 1 INT, 65.2 completion percentageRushing: Desmond Reid, 66 yards on 8 carries, 1 TDReceiving: Bryce Yates, 69 yards on 2 catches, 1 TD

Central Michigan

Passing: Angel Flores, 59 yards, 0 TDs, 0 INTs, 100.0 completion percentage

Rushing: Nahree Biggins, 102 yards on 18 carries, 0 TDs

Receiving: Tommy McIntosh, 61 yards on 2 catches, 0 TDs

Last game

Pittsburgh beat Duquesne 61-9 on Saturday, Aug. 30. Holstein led Pittsburgh with 215 yards on 15-of-23 passing (65.2%) for four touchdowns and one interception. He also carried the ball seven times for 41 yards. Reid carried the ball eight times for 66 yards and scored one touchdown, adding one reception for two yards. Yates recorded 69 yards on two catches with one touchdown.

Central Michigan won 16-14 over San Jose State on Friday, Aug. 29. Flores threw for 59 yards on 3-of-3 attempts (100.0%) with no touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 12 times for 30 yards. Biggins carried the ball 18 times for 102 yards, adding one reception for nine yards. McIntosh recorded 61 yards on two catches.

Next game

Pittsburgh plays at West Virginia on Sept. 13. Central Michigan plays at Michigan on Sept. 13.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.