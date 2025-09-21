Pittsburgh squares off against Louisville in ACC play

Louisville (3-0) at Pittsburgh (2-1), Sept. 27 at 12 p.m. EDT. How to watch: ESPN2 Key stats Pittsburgh Offense Overall:…

Louisville (3-0) at Pittsburgh (2-1), Sept. 27 at 12 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: ESPN2

Key stats

Pittsburgh Offense

Overall: 424.3 yards per game (53rd in FBS)

Passing: 315 yards per game (19th)

Rushing: 109.3 yards per game (118th)

Scoring: 43.3 points per game (17th)

Pittsburgh Defense

Overall: 286.3 yards per game (32nd in FBS)

Passing: 202.7 yards per game (64th)

Rushing: 83.7 yards per game (18th)

Scoring: 19 points per game (45th)

Louisville Offense

Overall: 415 yards per game (58th in FBS)

Passing: 259 yards per game (44th)

Rushing: 156 yards per game (76th)

Scoring: 39.7 points per game (28th)

Louisville Defense

Overall: 244.7 yards per game (16th in FBS)

Passing: 114.7 yards per game (4th)

Rushing: 130 yards per game (58th)

Scoring: 16 points per game (29th)

Pittsburgh ranks 20th in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert on 26.5% of third downs.

Both teams are heavily penalized. Pittsburgh ranks 116th in the FBS averaging 72 penalty yards per game, and Louisville ranks 112th with a 70-yard average.

Pittsburgh is 58th in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 88.9% of trips. Louisville’s red zone defense ranks 7th at 60%.

Pittsburgh is 129th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 25:38.

Team leaders

Pittsburgh

Passing: Eli Holstein, 822 yards, 9 TDs, 3 INTs, 65.9 completion percentage

Rushing: Desmond Reid, 142 yards on 24 carries, 1 TD

Receiving: Raphael Williams, 285 yards on 13 catches, 3 TDs

Louisville

Passing: Miller Moss, 690 yards, 2 TDs, 2 INTs, 66.3 completion percentage

Rushing: Isaac Brown, 248 yards on 19 carries, 3 TDs

Receiving: Chris Bell, 197 yards on 13 catches, 1 TD

Last game

Pittsburgh was beaten by West Virginia 31-24 on Saturday, Sept. 13. Holstein threw for 303 yards on 22-of-37 attempts (59.5%) with one touchdown and one interception. He also carried the ball 14 times for -27 yards and one rushing touchdown. Juelz Goff had 37 rushing yards on eight carries, adding two receptions for 13 yards. Williams had six receptions for 119 yards and one touchdown.

Louisville won 40-17 over Bowling Green on Saturday, Sept. 20. Moss led Louisville with 316 yards on 23-of-32 passing (71.9%) for no touchdowns and no interceptions. Keyjuan Brown had 84 rushing yards on 12 carries and two touchdowns, adding two receptions for 35 yards. Caullin Lacy recorded 97 yards on eight catches.

Next game

Pittsburgh hosts Boston College on Oct. 4. Louisville hosts Virginia on Oct. 4.

