Pitt to retire Aaron Donald’s jersey number when the Panthers host Notre Dame on Nov. 15

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Aaron Donald’s No. 97 jersey is being retired by the University of Pittsburgh.

The school announced it will retire the three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year’s jersey during its game against Notre Dame on Nov. 15.

Donald, a Pittsburgh-area native, starred for the Panthers from 2010-13. The defensive lineman won nearly every major award he was eligible for during his senior year in 2013, including the Bronko Nagurski Trophy, the Chuck Bednarik Award and the Outland Trophy, while being named an All-American and the ACC Defensive Player of the Year.

“Born and raised in Pittsburgh, I’m grateful to the University of Pittsburgh for taking a chance on me when so many others wouldn’t,” Donald said in a statement. “I accomplished more in my career than I ever dreamed of, and for that I’m truly blessed. To soon see my number hanging alongside other Pitt greats is an honor beyond measure.”

The then-St. Louis Rams made Donald the 13th overall pick in the 2014 draft. He spent a decade with the Rams and was an eight-time All-Pro and 10-time Pro Bowler during a career in which he helped the franchise win its second Super Bowl title following the 2021 season. Donald retired in March 2024.

This marks the 11th time in program history the Panthers will retire a jersey. Donald will join a group that includes Hall of Famers Dan Marino (No. 13) and Tony Dorsett (No. 33) and almost certain future Hall of Famer Larry Fitzgerald (No. 1).

