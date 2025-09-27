Pitsenberger runs for 3 TDs, Kamara has 2 interceptions including pick-6 in Yale’s 41-24 Ivy win

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Josh Pitsenberger rushed for three touchdowns, Abu Kamara had a pair of interceptions including a…

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Josh Pitsenberger rushed for three touchdowns, Abu Kamara had a pair of interceptions including a pick-6 and Yale defeated Cornell 41-24 in an Ivy League opener on Saturday.

Pitsenberger’s 4-yard run with two minutes left gave Yale a 10-point cushion before Kumara’s 66-yard score. Yale picked off four passes though the Bulldogs also had three turnovers.

Pitsenberger rushed for 142 yards on 28 carries though he lost two fumbles. He has six touchdowns this season for the Bulldogs (2-0, 1-0). Dante Reno passed for 139 yards with a TD and an interception.

The game was tied at 14 by halftime before the Bulldogs scored 27 points in the second half including two field goals by Noah Piper, including a 50-yarder, and Reno’s 20-yard TD pass to Jaxton Santiago for a 27-14 lead midway through the third quarter.

Devin Page was 24-of-51 passing with two touchdowns and he ran for another but he also had the four interceptions for the Big Red (0-2, 0-1). Ryder Kurtz had 91 yards receiving with a score and Doryn Smith 82 yards and a TD.

