Phillips Jr. puts himself in record book again, FCS No. 15 South Dakota defeats Drake 42-21

VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) — L.J. Phillips Jr. scored a career-high four rushing touchdowns and had 143 yards rushing on 19…

VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) — L.J. Phillips Jr. scored a career-high four rushing touchdowns and had 143 yards rushing on 19 carries as FCS No. 15 South Dakota rolled past Drake, 42-21 on Saturday.

Phillips Jr.’s performance tied him for third in a single game for South Dakota (2-2), putting his name into the record books for a second straight week after a 301-yard performance against Northern Colorado.

Aidan Bouman threw for 226 yards on 13-of-20 passing and had two touchdowns. He connected with Larenzo Fenner twice, 70-yard and 31-yard touchdown throws, on back-to-back drives. Mikey Munn had a career-high two interceptions.

The Coyotes are on a 10-game winning streak at home, have won six straight against Drake, and are 10-11 against the Bulldogs.

Jackson Voth had six receptions for 85 yards for the Bulldogs (1-2). Logan Inagawa was 15-of-19 passing for 164 yards, one touchdown pass and two interceptions, and added 73 yards rushing with two scores.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.