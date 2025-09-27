Peters’ career-high 323 yards, late score lead Arkansas-Pine Bluff to 24-20 win over Alcorn State

MEMPHIS (AP) — Christian Peters passed for a career-high 323 yards and a touchdown, and rushed for a go-ahead touchdown…

MEMPHIS (AP) — Christian Peters passed for a career-high 323 yards and a touchdown, and rushed for a go-ahead touchdown with 5:39 remaining as Arkansas-Pine Bluff beat Alcorn State 24-20 on Saturday night in the Southern Heritage Classic.

Peters’ rushing touchdown late in the fourth quarter marked the first points of the second half on either side. He had a 9-yard rush to salt the game away with 1:33 remaining for the Golden Lions (2-2, 0-1 Southwestern Athletic Conference).

Alcorn State’s loss wasted a stellar rushing performance from Jacorian Sewell, who had 226 yards and two touchdowns on 22 carries.

Alcorn State’s final drive featured a 50-yard pass play from Jaylon Tolbert to Jamar Kaho, converting on a third-and-28. What would have been a go-ahead rushing touchdown from Sewell was called back for a hold, and Alcorn State turned the ball over on downs.

The Braves (0-4, 0-1) missed a field goal and an extra point earlier in the game.

The Southern Heritage Classic was historically held between Jackson State and Tennessee State. Jackson State removed itself from the contest in 2023. Tennessee State announced it would not participate in this year’s contest earlier this month.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.