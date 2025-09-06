Pennington’s TD, Wesley’s interceptions help Northern Arizona defeat Utah Tech 38-31

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Ty Pennington passed for a touchdown and ran for another and Jaylan Wesley made two big…

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Ty Pennington passed for a touchdown and ran for another and Jaylan Wesley made two big interceptions as Northern Arizona held off Utah Tech 38-31 on Saturday.

Wesley returned an interception 39 yards to the Highlanders’ 5-yard line that set up Seth Cromwell’s second touchdown run for a 24-7 lead. Cromwell scored on a 2-yard run for the Lumberjacks’ first points.

Utah Tech (1-1) scored twice in the fourth quarter to get within seven points and got the ball back with 1:34 left on its own 15 but Wesley picked off Reggie Graf to end the threat.

Pennington was 21 of 28 for 229 yards passing, with a touchdown and an interception for NAU (1-1). Kolbe Katsis had a 49-yard TD reception for a 31-10 halftime lead and finished with 82 yards receiving on three catches.

Graff threw for 75 yards and ran for 74 more, including two touchdowns. Bronson Barben threw for a TD and was picked off twice.

NAU, ranked 14th in the FCS coaches poll, won its eighth straight home game, tying a school record set over the 1978 and 1979 seasons.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.