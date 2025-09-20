Pennington throws for 3 TDs and Northern Arizona beats Incarnate Word 31-23

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Ty Pennington threw for 286 yards and three touchdowns to help Northern Arizona beat Incarnate Word…

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Ty Pennington threw for 286 yards and three touchdowns to help Northern Arizona beat Incarnate Word 31-23 on Saturday.

Pennington went 17 of 34 for 286 yards with scoring throws to Jayson Raines, Myseth Currie and Jeter Purdy. Kolbe Katsis added four catches for 95 yards as Northern Arizona averaged 16.8 yards per reception.

Pennington’s first-quarter strike made it 7-0, he added another in the second, and a short rushing score before halftime pushed the margin to 21-10.

After Incarnate Word cut it to 21-16 in the third, Pennington answered with a deep shot to Currie for a 28-16 lead. Samuel Hunsaker made a 50-yard field goal with 1:54 left in the fourth to cap the scoring.

Incarnate Word’s EJ Colson finished 28 of 36 for 292 yards with two touchdowns to Jameson Garcia, who caught nine passes for 120 yards. The Cardinals ran for 144 yards on 28 carries, led by Colson’s 59.

Northern Arizona held the Cardinals to six points in the third.

