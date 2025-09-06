Pavia, Vanderbilt rally for 44-20 win at Virginia Tech

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Diego Pavia threw for 193 yards and two touchdowns to lift Vanderbilt to a 44-20 victory…

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Diego Pavia threw for 193 yards and two touchdowns to lift Vanderbilt to a 44-20 victory over Virginia Tech on Saturday.

Pavia completed 12 of 18 and threw touchdown passes of 54 yards to Brycen Coleman and 26 yards to Tre Richardson for the Commodores (2-0), who rallied from a 10-point halftime deficit.

The Commodores used a powerful rushing attack to dominate the second half. They scored touchdowns on their first five second-half possessions, with Richardson’s terrific one-hand touchdown grab with 24 seconds left in the third quarter giving Vanderbilt its first lead.

The Commodores had 262 yards rushing and put the game away in the fourth quarter with three touchdowns, including two on runs by Sedrick Alexander.

Virginia Tech (0-2) was outgained 307-21 total yards in the second half. Kyron Drones threw for 134 yards and a score and rushed for a touchdown to lead the Hokies.

The takeaway

Vanderbilt: The Commodores were sloppy, committing 11 penalties, turning the ball over twice that led to touchdowns, and missing an extra point. But they overcame their mistakes with a dominating run game and a defense that shut out the Hokies in the second half.

Virginia Tech: The Hokies, who fell apart in the second half, have lost 15 consecutive non-conference games against Power 4 opponents dating to 2017.

Up next

Vanderbilt travels to play No. 10 South Carolina on Saturday.

Virginia Tech hosts Old Dominion on Saturday.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.