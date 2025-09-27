Parker Navarro throws for 2 touchdowns and runs for 2 more as Ohio beats Bowling Green 35-20

ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — Parker Navarro threw for two touchdowns and ran for two more, Sieh Bangura rushed for 115…

ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — Parker Navarro threw for two touchdowns and ran for two more, Sieh Bangura rushed for 115 yards and reigning Mid-American Conference champion Ohio beat Bowling Green 35-20 on Saturday in a league opener for both teams.

Navarro scored on a 34-yard run with 6:20 left in the fourth quarter to cap the scoring. Bowling Green turned it over on downs on its next possession and DJ Walker ended the Falcons’ final drive with an interception to seal it.

It was Ohio’s third interception of the game, highlighted by Cameron Hollobaugh’s 71-yard pick-6.

Ohio (3-2) improved to 18-1 at home dating to the 2022 season.

Navarro was 17 of 25 for 208 yards with an interception for Ohio. Navarro added 66 yards on 11 carries. Mason Williams caught eight passes for 93 yards and a score. Chase Hendricks scored from 25-yards out on his only catch.

Drew Pyne was intercepted three times to go with his one touchdown for Bowling Green (2-3). Chris McMillian had 89 yards rushing with a touchdown.

