Oregon State matches up with Houston in Week 5

Houston (3-0) at Oregon State (0-4), Sept. 26 at 10:30 p.m. EDT. How to watch: ESPN Key stats Oregon State…

Houston (3-0) at Oregon State (0-4), Sept. 26 at 10:30 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: ESPN

Key stats

Oregon State Offense

Overall: 319.3 yards per game (118th in FBS)

Passing: 249.3 yards per game (51st)

Rushing: 70 yards per game (133rd)

Scoring: 15.8 points per game (128th)

Oregon State Defense

Overall: 464.5 yards per game (129th in FBS)

Passing: 284.5 yards per game (127th)

Rushing: 180 yards per game (114th)

Scoring: 39 points per game (131st)

Houston Offense

Overall: 388.7 yards per game (72nd in FBS)

Passing: 187.3 yards per game (100th)

Rushing: 201.3 yards per game (39th)

Scoring: 32.7 points per game (57th)

Houston Defense

Overall: 224 yards per game (9th in FBS)

Passing: 120 yards per game (9th)

Rushing: 104 yards per game (36th)

Scoring: 9.7 points per game (11th)

Houston is 13th in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert on 24.4% of third downs.

Oregon State is 122nd in the FBS with a -4 turnover margin, compared to Houston’s 4th-ranked +6 margin.

Oregon State is 11th in the FBS averaging 30.8 penalty yards per game.

Houston ranks 112th in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on 100% of trips. Oregon State’s red zone offense ranks 120th, scoring on 72.7% of red zone opportunities.

Oregon State is 72nd in the FBS with an average time of possession of 29:52, compared to Houston’s 21st-ranked average of 32:56.

Team leaders

Oregon State

Passing: Maalik Murphy, 964 yards, 6 TDs, 5 INTs, 57.3 completion percentage

Rushing: Anthony Hankerson, 228 yards on 65 carries, 2 TDs

Receiving: Trent Walker, 302 yards on 23 catches, 0 TDs

Houston

Passing: Conner Weigman, 569 yards, 4 TDs, 0 INTs, 64.3 completion percentage

Rushing: Dean Connors, 271 yards on 50 carries, 3 TDs

Receiving: Stephon Johnson Jr., 191 yards on 6 catches, 1 TD

Last game

Oregon State was beaten by Oregon 41-7 on Saturday, Sept. 20. Murphy led Oregon State with 68 yards on 5-of-18 passing (27.8%) for no touchdowns and no interceptions. Hankerson carried the ball 14 times for 38 yards and scored one touchdown, adding one reception for 13 yards. Tastean Reddicks put up 27 yards on two catches.

Houston beat Colorado 36-20 on Friday, Sept. 12. Weigman passed for 222 yards on 15-of-24 attempts (62.5%) with no touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 17 times for 83 yards and two rushing touchdowns. Connors carried the ball 22 times for 89 yards and scored one touchdown, adding two receptions for 22 yards. Johnson recorded 117 yards on five catches.

Next game

Oregon State plays at Appalachian State on Oct. 4. Houston hosts No. 12 Texas Tech on Oct. 4.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.