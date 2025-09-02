Oregon State hosts Fresno State in Week 2

Fresno State (1-1) at Oregon State (0-1), Sept. 6 at 3:30 p.m. EDT. BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: Oregon…

Fresno State (1-1) at Oregon State (0-1), Sept. 6 at 3:30 p.m. EDT.

BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: Oregon State by 3. Against the spread: Oregon State 0-1, Fresno State 1-1.

How to watch: The CW

Key stats

Oregon State Offense

Overall: 313.0 yards per game (99th in FBS)

Passing: 248.0 yards per game (48th)

Rushing: 65.0 yards per game (124th)

Scoring: 15.0 points per game (103rd)

Oregon State Defense

Overall: 356.0 yards per game (94th in FBS)

Passing: 234.0 yards per game (96th)

Rushing: 65.0 yards per game (76th)

Scoring: 34.0 points per game (113th)

Fresno State Offense

Overall: 371.5 yards per game (74th in FBS)

Passing: 177.5 yards per game (89th)

Rushing: 194.0 yards per game (47th)

Scoring: 24.5 points per game (73rd)

Fresno State Defense

Overall: 312.5 yards per game (64th in FBS)

Passing: 167.0 yards per game (61st)

Rushing: 194.0 yards per game (85th)

Scoring: 22.5 points per game (88th)

Oregon State is 109th in third down percentage, converting 27.3% of the time. Fresno State ranks 48th on defense, allowing its opponents to convert at 28.6%.

Both teams have poor turnover margins. Oregon State is 115th in the FBS at -2, and Fresno State ranks 133rd at -5.

Oregon State ranks 13th in the FBS averaging 20.0 penalty yards per game.

Oregon State leads the FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 100.0% of trips.

Team leaders

Oregon StatePassing: Maalik Murphy, 244 yards, 0 TDs, 1 INT, 63.6 completion percentageRushing: Anthony Hankerson, 42 yards on 15 carries, 1 TDReceiving: Trent Walker, 136 yards on 9 catches, 0 TDs

Fresno State

Passing: E.J. Warner, 355 yards, 0 TDs, 4 INTs, 67.9 completion percentage

Rushing: Bryson Donelson, 201 yards on 34 carries, 1 TD

Receiving: Josiah Freeman, 67 yards on 6 catches, 0 TDs

Last game

Oregon State fell 34-15 to California on Saturday, Aug. 30. Murphy passed for 244 yards on 21-of-33 attempts (63.6%) with no touchdowns and one interception. He also carried the ball five times for 15 yards and one rushing touchdown. Hankerson carried the ball 15 times for 42 yards and scored one touchdown, adding four receptions for 22 yards. Walker had nine receptions for 136 yards.

Fresno State won 42-14 over Georgia Southern on Saturday, Aug. 30. Warner passed for 176 yards on 20-of-27 attempts (74.1%) with no touchdowns and two interceptions. He also carried the ball two times for 28 yards. Donelson carried the ball 23 times for 167 yards and scored one touchdown, adding four receptions for 25 yards. Jayon Farrar had three receptions for 39 yards.

Next game

Oregon State plays at Texas Tech on Sept. 13. Fresno State hosts Southern University on Sept. 13.

