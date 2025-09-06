Opportune scoring lifts Lamar over South Dakota in 20-13 upset

BEAUMONT, Texas (AP) — Robert Coleman and Josh Robinson each scored on the ground and Lamar overcame an early 10-point…

BEAUMONT, Texas (AP) — Robert Coleman and Josh Robinson each scored on the ground and Lamar overcame an early 10-point deficit to pull off the upset of FCS No. 4 South Dakota, 20-13.

Despite managing just 204 yards of offense, the Cardinals (1-1) took advantage of scoring opportunities when they had them. They were 3 for 3 on fourth-down conversions and scored on 67% of their drives.

Lamar forced a turnover on downs on South Dakota’s final drive, holding them to four yards in four plays. The Cardinals then ran out the clock to complete the upset victory.

Major Bowden led with 48 rushing yards, and Jaydn Girard reeled in three catches for 25 yards. Coleman was 8-for-16 for 65 yards through the air, and added 23 yards on the ground.

Ben Woodard was good on both of his field goal attempts, connecting from 30 and 26 yards out.

Defensively, Brayden Faulkner and Kevin Thomas each had six total tackles.

Aidan Bouman threw for 108 yards and a touchdown for the Coyotes (0-2), and L.J. Phillips Jr. rushed for 60 yards on 14 carries.

