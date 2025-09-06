Olson lifts Central Connecticut to first win of season, 34-7 over American International

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) — Brady Olson threw for 247 yards and two touchdowns as Central Connecticut defeated Division II…

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) — Brady Olson threw for 247 yards and two touchdowns as Central Connecticut defeated Division II American International 34-7 on Saturday.

The Blue Devils (1-1) scored twice in two minutes of game time to bring a 17-7 lead into the half. Trailing 7-3 midway through the second quarter, Davon Smith Jr. scored on a 5-yard run to give the Blue Devils the lead. Olson then connected with Donny Marcus for a 54-yard touchdown on the first play after the Blue Devils forced a three-and-out. The pass was the longest play of the game.

The Blue Devils managed 375 yards of total offense, were 2-for-9 on third downs, and converted on their only fourth-down attempt.

Malachi Wright had nine total tackles, 2.5 sacks, and a forced fumble to pace the defense, and Derek Berlitz and Carter Banks each collected one sack.

Tra’Vion Singleton recovered a muffed punt in the end zone for the Yellow Jackets’ only score.

AIC is 0-2 against Central Connecticut all-time, losing 44-0 in their last matchup in 2023.

