Old Dominion squares off against FCS North Carolina Central

North Carolina Central (1-1) at Old Dominion (0-1), Sept. 6 at 6 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: ESPN+

Key stats

Old Dominion Offense

Overall: 314 yards per game (97th in FBS)

Passing: 96 yards per game (127th)

Rushing: 218 yards per game (37th)

Scoring: 14 points per game (105th)

Old Dominion Defense

Overall: 502 yards per game (128th in FBS)

Passing: 193 yards per game (75th)

Rushing: 309 yards per game (133rd)

Scoring: 27 points per game (102nd)

North Carolina Central Offense

Overall: 344.5 yards per game (47th in FCS)

Passing: 179 yards per game (60th)

Rushing: 163 yards per game (39th)

Scoring: 20.5 points per game (50th)

North Carolina Central Defense

Overall: 323 yards per game (41st in FCS)

Passing: 137 yards per game (27th)

Rushing: 183.5 yards per game (76th)

Scoring: 20.5 points per game (42nd)

Old Dominion ranks 128th in FBS in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert on 58.8% of third downs.

Old Dominion ranks 115th in the FBS with a -2 turnover margin.

Old Dominion ranks last the FBS with an average time of possession of 18:32.

Team leaders

Old Dominion

Passing: Colton Joseph, 96 yards, 0 TDs, 3 INTs, 50.0 completion percentage

Rushing: Joseph, 179 yards on 10 carries, 2 TDs

Receiving: Na’eem Abdul-Rahim Gladding, 35 yards on 4 catches, 0 TDs

North Carolina Central

Passing: Walker Harris, 358 yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT, 58.3 completion percentage

Rushing: Chris Mosley, 288 yards on 36 carries, 1 TD

Receiving: Mehki Wall, 106 yards on 3 catches, 1 TD

Last game

Old Dominion lost 27-14 to Indiana on Saturday, Aug. 30. Joseph threw for 96 yards on 11-of-22 attempts (50.0%) with no touchdowns and three interceptions. He also carried the ball 10 times for 179 yards and two rushing touchdowns. Maurki James had 32 rushing yards on 10 carries. Gladding put up 35 yards on four catches.

North Carolina Central fell 27-10 to New Hampshire on Saturday, Aug. 30. Harris threw for 172 yards on 13-of-33 attempts (39.4%) with one touchdown and one interception. Mosley carried the ball 19 times for 106 yards, adding two receptions for 22 yards. Wall had one reception for 65 yards and one touchdown.

Next game

Old Dominion plays at Virginia Tech on Sept. 13. North Carolina Central hosts Fayetteville State on Sept. 13.

