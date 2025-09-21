Old Dominion hosts Liberty in Week 5

Liberty (1-3) at Old Dominion (2-1), Sept. 27 at 6 p.m. EDT. How to watch: ESPN+ Key stats Old Dominion…

Liberty (1-3) at Old Dominion (2-1), Sept. 27 at 6 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: ESPN+

Key stats

Old Dominion Offense

Overall: 461.7 yards per game (29th in FBS)

Passing: 216.3 yards per game (80th)

Rushing: 245.3 yards per game (16th)

Scoring: 37.7 points per game (35th)

Old Dominion Defense

Overall: 390.7 yards per game (97th in FBS)

Passing: 186.7 yards per game (50th)

Rushing: 204 yards per game (126th)

Scoring: 19.7 points per game (50th)

Liberty Offense

Overall: 376 yards per game (82nd in FBS)

Passing: 200.3 yards per game (92nd)

Rushing: 175.8 yards per game (62nd)

Scoring: 19.5 points per game (116th)

Liberty Defense

Overall: 362.5 yards per game (78th in FBS)

Passing: 135.8 yards per game (15th)

Rushing: 226.8 yards per game (131st)

Scoring: 23.8 points per game (75th)

Liberty ranks 109th in the FBS with a -3 turnover margin, compared to Old Dominion’s 39th-ranked +2 margin.

Old Dominion ranks 121st in the FBS averaging 74.7 penalty yards per game, compared to Liberty’s 25th-ranked 40.8 per-game average.

Liberty is 125th in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 70% of trips. Old Dominion’s red zone defense ranks 10th at 61.5%.

Old Dominion ranks 130th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 25:11, compared to Liberty’s 79th-ranked average of 29:44.

Team leaders

Old Dominion

Passing: Colton Joseph, 629 yards, 5 TDs, 3 INTs, 67.6 completion percentage

Rushing: Joseph, 294 yards on 29 carries, 4 TDs

Receiving: Ja’Cory Thomas, 193 yards on 11 catches, 1 TD

Liberty

Passing: Ethan Vasko, 763 yards, 6 TDs, 3 INTs, 57.3 completion percentage

Rushing: Evan Dickens, 311 yards on 55 carries, 2 TDs

Receiving: Donte Lee Jr., 208 yards on 9 catches, 3 TDs

Last game

Old Dominion beat Virginia Tech 45-26 on Saturday, Sept. 13. Joseph threw for 276 yards on 16-of-22 attempts (72.7%) with two touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball eight times for 63 yards and one rushing touchdown. Trequan Jones had 101 rushing yards on 13 carries and one touchdown, adding one reception for seven yards. Thomas put up 83 yards on three catches.

Liberty was beaten by James Madison 31-13 on Saturday, Sept. 20. Vasko passed for 37 yards on 4-of-10 attempts (40.0%) with no touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 11 times for 52 yards and one rushing touchdown. Dickens carried the ball 17 times for 67 yards, adding one reception for 10 yards. Jamari Person had two receptions for 29 yards.

Next game

Old Dominion hosts Coastal Carolina on Oct. 4. Liberty plays at UTEP on Oct. 8.

