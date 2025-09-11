Oklahoma’s defense shines under Brent Venables as Sooners jump to No. 13 in AP Top 25

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma’s defense has taken on head coach Brent Venables’ no-nonsense personality, and the promising results have…

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma’s defense has taken on head coach Brent Venables’ no-nonsense personality, and the promising results have helped put the Sooners back on track.

With Venables calling the plays this season, the defense has been rugged and defiant, just like the man who made his name as a defensive coordinator at Oklahoma and Clemson. The Sooners held Michigan to 288 total yards in a 24-13 win last Saturday. Now, one season after going 6-7, Oklahoma (2-0) has jumped to No. 13 in the AP Top 25.

Venables won’t let his Sooners get too excited heading into Saturday’s game against Temple (2-0).

“I think they’ve answered the challenge of the first two weeks of the season, and that’s it,” he said. “What I’ve appreciated is the volume of work that this defense has committed to — both what’s required and what’s not required. As I’ve said many times, what’s required is never enough. These guys have been willing to do more than what’s required over a long period of time.”

The Sooners have per-game rankings of 10th nationally in points allowed, fourth in first downs allowed, sixth in passing yards allowed and 18th in total yards allowed. They have been elite defensively despite forcing no turnovers — depending instead on basics such as solid tackling.

It’s a long way from the leaky unit Venables inherited when he arrived before the 2022 season. The team allowed 30 points and 461 yards per game his first year. Venables said he has seven fourth-year players who remember those days and have learned from them.

“Pain is the world’s greatest adhesive,” he said. “It brings people together when you go through that together. So I think the byproduct is playing together, playing well together, complementing each other and knowing that every week is going to present a new set of challenges.”

Temple coach K.C. Keeler has the Owls averaging 48.5 points and 513.5 yards per game after wins against Massachusetts and Howard, but Keeler knows this week provides a different level of competition. Once his players watched the Sooners’ game against Michigan, their attention to detail improved.

“I think our guys are conscious of the fact that we need to step our game up a level because the little things where we might be able to get a completion, now we’re going to get a sack because that extra tick isn’t going to happen against Oklahoma,” Keeler said.

Keeler believes Oklahoma is a playoff contender, and his team will need to catch some breaks to be competitive.

“If we don’t execute, we don’t have a chance,” he said. “And I think our guys understand that.”

Oklahoma’s linebackers have anchored the defense. Sammy Omosigho has 11 tackles and 1.5 sacks. He also has 2.5 tackles for loss. Owen Heinecke, a walk-on, has 11 tackles, including two for loss. Kip Lewis has 10 tackles. Kendal Daniels, a transfer from Oklahoma State, leads the team with three tackles for loss.

Defensive end R Mason Thomas, a preseason second-team All-SEC coaches pick, has a tackle for loss and a pass breakup.

The secondary has had little to clean up because the linebackers are handling business. Strong safety Peyton Bowen leads the defensive backs with eight tackles.

Oklahoma has been at its best following turnovers by the offense and special teams. The Sooners have four turnovers this season, providing several potential adverse situations for the defense. On their opponents’ four possessions following the turnovers, the Sooners have allowed 39 yards, six points and one first down.

Those are the moments Venables is most proud of. He said those results come because the players are tough, resilient and embrace challenges.

“The really good players? They have to be willing to take themselves to that uncomfortable space,” he said. “They recognize the value in doing that — physically and mentally pushing themselves. I think that’s a testament to the heart and soul of these players to continually do that. The coaches have developed that trait as well. I think you can recruit it and nurture it and then you practice it often.”

Venables believes his players have the approach to continue being successful. He noted the letdown the team had two years ago after a big win against Texas and said it has been discussed.

“I’ve appreciated the maturity and leadership of our group,” he said. “They’re saying all the right things. So far, so good. I think they’re humbled, they’re driven. They’re not satisfied. They’ve got long-term vision of what they want to accomplish.”

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.