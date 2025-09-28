Oklahoma State visits Arizona in Big 12 matchup

Oklahoma State (1-3) at Arizona (3-1), Oct. 4 at 3 p.m. EDT. How to watch: TNT Key stats Arizona Offense…

Oklahoma State (1-3) at Arizona (3-1), Oct. 4 at 3 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: TNT

Key stats

Arizona Offense

Overall: 418 yards per game (56th in FBS)

Passing: 249.5 yards per game (53rd)

Rushing: 168.5 yards per game (65th)

Scoring: 31.3 points per game (59th)

Arizona Defense

Overall: 266.5 yards per game (17th in FBS)

Passing: 166.8 yards per game (24th)

Rushing: 99.8 yards per game (28th)

Scoring: 16.3 points per game (25th)

Oklahoma State Offense

Overall: 355.3 yards per game (95th in FBS)

Passing: 202 yards per game (94th)

Rushing: 153.3 yards per game (74th)

Scoring: 17.3 points per game (124th)

Oklahoma State Defense

Overall: 473 yards per game (130th in FBS)

Passing: 260 yards per game (115th)

Rushing: 213 yards per game (128th)

Scoring: 35 points per game (126th)

Oklahoma State ranks 95th in third down percentage, converting 36.9% of the time. Arizona ranks 20th on defense, allowing its opponents at convert at 28.3%.

Arizona ranks 11th in the FBS with a +5 turnover margin.

Oklahoma State is 121st in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on 100% of trips. Arizona’s red zone offense ranks 51st, scoring on 90% of red zone opportunities.

Team leaders

Arizona

Passing: Noah Fifita, 965 yards, 8 TDs, 2 INTs, 61.9 completion percentage

Rushing: Ismail Mahdi, 348 yards on 50 carries, 1 TD

Receiving: Jayin Whatley, 264 yards on 17 catches, 2 TDs

Oklahoma State

Passing: Zane Flores, 649 yards, 0 TDs, 2 INTs, 56.7 completion percentage

Rushing: Rodney Fields Jr., 182 yards on 32 carries, 0 TDs

Receiving: Shamar Rigby, 150 yards on 10 catches, 0 TDs

Last game

Arizona was beaten by Iowa State 39-14 on Saturday, Sept. 27. Fifita led Arizona with 253 yards on 32-of-48 passing (66.7%) for two touchdowns and two interceptions. Mahdi carried the ball 13 times for 85 yards, adding three receptions for eight yards. Kris Hutson had six receptions for 67 yards and one touchdown.

Oklahoma State fell to Baylor 45-27 on Saturday, Sept. 27. Flores led Oklahoma State with 232 yards on 23-of-41 passing (56.1%) for no touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball six times for 25 yards. Trent Howland had 84 rushing yards on 16 carries and two touchdowns, adding two receptions for 14 yards. Rigby recorded 84 yards on five catches.

Next game

Arizona hosts No. 23 BYU on Oct. 11. Oklahoma State hosts Houston on Oct. 11.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.