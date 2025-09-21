Oklahoma State takes on Baylor in Big 12 action

Baylor (2-2) at Oklahoma State (1-2), Sept. 27 at 3:30 p.m. EDT. How to watch: ESPN2 Key stats Oklahoma State…

Baylor (2-2) at Oklahoma State (1-2), Sept. 27 at 3:30 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: ESPN2

Key stats

Oklahoma State Offense

Overall: 324.3 yards per game (114th in FBS)

Passing: 172.3 yards per game (115th)

Rushing: 152 yards per game (81st)

Scoring: 14 points per game (134th)

Oklahoma State Defense

Overall: 426.7 yards per game (119th in FBS)

Passing: 215.7 yards per game (80th)

Rushing: 211 yards per game (128th)

Scoring: 31.7 points per game (115th)

Baylor Offense

Overall: 477.3 yards per game (21st in FBS)

Passing: 338.5 yards per game (7th)

Rushing: 138.8 yards per game (93rd)

Scoring: 34.5 points per game (49th)

Baylor Defense

Overall: 367 yards per game (80th in FBS)

Passing: 181 yards per game (42nd)

Rushing: 186 yards per game (118th)

Scoring: 29.3 points per game (107th)

Baylor ranks 97th in the FBS averaging 62.5 penalty yards per game, compared to Oklahoma State’s 31st-ranked 43.3 per-game average.

Oklahoma State ranks 112th in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on 100% of trips.

Team leaders

Oklahoma State

Passing: Zane Flores, 417 yards, 0 TDs, 2 INTs, 57 completion percentage

Rushing: Rodney Fields Jr., 143 yards on 27 carries, 0 TDs

Receiving: Terrill Davis, 115 yards on 7 catches, 0 TDs

Baylor

Passing: Sawyer Robertson, 1,320 yards, 13 TDs, 3 INTs, 62.6 completion percentage

Rushing: Bryson Washington, 415 yards on 83 carries, 4 TDs

Receiving: Josh Cameron, 309 yards on 21 catches, 3 TDs

Last game

Oklahoma State fell to Tulsa 19-12 on Friday, Sept. 19. Flores passed for 214 yards on 25-of-40 attempts (62.5%) with no touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 10 times for 56 yards and one rushing touchdown. Fields had 113 rushing yards on 17 carries, adding six receptions for 39 yards. Christian Fitzpatrick had four receptions for 49 yards.

Baylor lost 27-24 to Arizona State on Saturday, Sept. 20. Robertson led Baylor with 250 yards on 25-of-39 passing (64.1%) for three touchdowns and one interception. Washington had 111 rushing yards on 17 carries, adding three receptions for 17 yards. Michael Trigg had five receptions for 71 yards and two touchdowns.

Next game

Oklahoma State plays at Arizona on Oct. 4. Baylor hosts Kansas State on Oct. 4.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.