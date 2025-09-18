Oklahoma State hosts Tulsa in Week 4

Tulsa (1-2) at Oklahoma State (1-1), Sept. 19 at 7:30 p.m. EDT. BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: Oklahoma State…

Tulsa (1-2) at Oklahoma State (1-1), Sept. 19 at 7:30 p.m. EDT.

BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: Oklahoma State by 11.5. Against the spread: Oklahoma State 0-2, Tulsa 1-2.

How to watch: ESPN

Key stats

Oklahoma State Offense

Overall: 285 yards per game (124th in FBS)

Passing: 149.5 yards per game (118th)

Rushing: 135.5 yards per game (94th)

Scoring: 15 points per game (121st)

Oklahoma State Defense

Overall: 428 yards per game (115th in FBS)

Passing: 214 yards per game (76th)

Rushing: 214 yards per game (130th)

Scoring: 38 points per game (128th)

Tulsa Offense

Overall: 401.3 yards per game (64th in FBS)

Passing: 218 yards per game (77th)

Rushing: 183.3 yards per game (52nd)

Scoring: 24 points per game (92nd)

Tulsa Defense

Overall: 337.3 yards per game (69th in FBS)

Passing: 162 yards per game (32nd)

Rushing: 175.3 yards per game (110th)

Scoring: 23.3 points per game (75th)

Tulsa is 123rd in third down defense, allowing opponents to convert 48.9% of the time. Oklahoma State ranks 73rd on offense, converting on 41.2% of third downs.

Oklahoma State leads the FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 100% of trips.

Team leaders

Oklahoma State

Passing: Zane Flores, 203 yards, 0 TDs, 2 INTs, 51.3 completion percentage

Rushing: Kalib Hicks, 119 yards on 35 carries, 0 TDs

Receiving: Terrill Davis, 78 yards on 3 catches, 0 TDs

Tulsa

Passing: Kirk Francis, 318 yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT, 61.1 completion percentage

Rushing: Dominic Richardson, 296 yards on 53 carries, 2 TDs

Receiving: Zion Booker, 208 yards on 22 catches, 1 TD

Last game

Oklahoma State fell 69-3 to Oregon on Saturday, Sept. 6. Flores threw for 67 yards on 7-of-19 attempts (36.8%) with no touchdowns and two interceptions. Hicks had 63 rushing yards on 14 carries. Christian Fitzpatrick had two receptions for 34 yards.

Tulsa lost 42-23 to Navy on Saturday, Sept. 13. Baylor Hayes led Tulsa with 189 yards on 22-of-37 passing (59.5%) for one touchdown and one interception. He also carried the ball nine times for 5 yards and one rushing touchdown. Richardson carried the ball 13 times for 61 yards and scored one touchdown, adding one reception for two yards. Booker had eight receptions for 90 yards.

Next game

Oklahoma State hosts Baylor on Sept. 27. Tulsa hosts Tulane on Sept. 27.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.