Oklahoma sacks ex-Sooners quarterback Jackson Arnold a record 10 times in 24-17 win over Auburn

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Jackson Arnold fell just short of the triumphant return he wanted.

The ex-Oklahoma quarterback transferred to Auburn in the offseason and was forced to play his former team early on. The Sooners gave him a rude reception, sacking him a school-record 10 times in a 24-17 win on Saturday.

Jackson helped Auburn pull ahead midway through the fourth quarter, but Oklahoma’s John Mateer — who transferred from Washington State to replace him — responded with a 9-yard touchdown run that put the 11th-ranked Sooners ahead for good.

Arnold was hoping to claim his first marquee win with the 22nd-ranked Tigers. He had mixed feelings about the experience of returning to the place where he sparked an upset victory over Alabama last season.

“Look, I was with those guys for two years, made some great friendships,” he said. “It obviously sucks losing the game, and I know we wanted to win. But it was good to see them after the game — people that I haven’t seen in around nine or 10 months. It was good to see them.”

Arnold was a five-star recruit who didn’t pan out with the Sooners and left some fans disappointed. Auburn coach Hugh Freeze said he felt Jackson handled the buildup well.

“I don’t think he had any concern for the pre- whatever we call it,” Freeze said. “I think he was more concerned about that Oklahoma defense, like we all were. And so that was tough sledding.”

Arnold passed for 220 yards and a touchdown, but was held to minus-11 yards on 21 rushing attempts. With Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables calling the defensive plays, an Auburn attack that had averaged 37 points and 415.7 yards was held to 17 points and 287 yards.

Arnold still left an impression on Venables.

“He’s got amazing courage and toughness and he’s going to have plenty of amazing days,” Venables said. “He had some amazing moments today, some great moments today. And he’s still just a baby. You know, all of his best days are in front of him. He’s a young player and incredibly talented, great leader.”

