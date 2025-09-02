Oklahoma hosts Michigan in ranked matchup

No. 15 Michigan (1-0) at No. 18 Oklahoma (1-0), Sept. 6 at 7:30 p.m. EDT. BetMGM College Football Odds Opening…

No. 15 Michigan (1-0) at No. 18 Oklahoma (1-0), Sept. 6 at 7:30 p.m. EDT.

BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: Oklahoma by 5.5. Against the spread: Oklahoma 0-1, Michigan 0-1.

How to watch: ABC

Key stats

Oklahoma Offense

Overall: 495.0 yards per game (23rd in FBS)

Passing: 392.0 yards per game (6th)

Rushing: 103.0 yards per game (100th)

Scoring: 35.0 points per game (47th)

Oklahoma Defense

Overall: 151.0 yards per game (12th in FBS)

Passing: 34.0 yards per game (2nd)

Rushing: 103.0 yards per game (70th)

Scoring: 3.0 points per game (11th)

Michigan Offense

Overall: 452.0 yards per game (41st in FBS)

Passing: 251.0 yards per game (45th)

Rushing: 201.0 yards per game (42nd)

Scoring: 34.0 points per game (50th)

Michigan Defense

Overall: 267.0 yards per game (51st in FBS)

Passing: 217.0 yards per game (87th)

Rushing: 201.0 yards per game (18th)

Scoring: 17.0 points per game (69th)

Oklahoma is 6th in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert on 9.1% of third downs.

Oklahoma ranks 115th in the FBS with a -2 turnover margin, compared to Michigan’s 11th-ranked +2 margin.

Michigan ranks 103rd in the FBS averaging 65.0 penalty yards per game, compared to Oklahoma’s 34th-ranked 35.0 per-game average.

Both teams have strong red zone offenses, each scoring on 100.0% of trips to lead the FBS.

Michigan is 101st in the FBS with an average time of possession of 26:58, compared to Oklahoma’s 43rd-ranked average of 32:56.

Team leaders

OklahomaPassing: John Mateer, 392 yards, 3 TDs, 1 INT, 81.1 completion percentageRushing: Tory Blaylock, 44 yards on 8 carries, 1 TDReceiving: Keontez Lewis, 119 yards on 9 catches, 2 TDs

Michigan

Passing: Bryce Underwood, 251 yards, 1 TD, 0 INTs, 67.7 completion percentage

Rushing: Justice Haynes, 159 yards on 16 carries, 3 TDs

Receiving: Marlin Klein, 93 yards on 6 catches, 1 TD

Last game

Oklahoma beat Illinois State 35-3 on Saturday, Aug. 30. Mateer passed for 392 yards on 30-of-37 attempts (81.1%) with three touchdowns and one interception. He also carried the ball seven times for 24 yards and one rushing touchdown. Blaylock had 44 rushing yards on eight carries and one touchdown, adding two receptions for 18 yards. Lewis had nine receptions for 119 yards and two touchdowns.

Michigan won 34-17 over New Mexico on Saturday, Aug. 30. Underwood led Michigan with 251 yards on 21-of-31 passing (67.7%) for one touchdown and no interceptions. Haynes carried the ball 16 times for 159 yards and scored three touchdowns, adding two receptions for six yards. Klein recorded 93 yards on six catches with one touchdown.

Next game

Oklahoma plays at Temple on Sept. 13. Michigan hosts Central Michigan on Sept. 13.

