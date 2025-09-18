Ohio matches up with FCS Gardner-Webb

Gardner-Webb (2-1) at Ohio (1-2), Sept. 20 at 3:30 p.m. EDT. How to watch: ESPN+ Key stats Ohio Offense Overall:…

Gardner-Webb (2-1) at Ohio (1-2), Sept. 20 at 3:30 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: ESPN+

Key stats

Ohio Offense

Overall: 350.0 yards per game (94th in FBS)

Passing: 199.7 yards per game (89th)

Rushing: 150.3 yards per game (83rd)

Scoring: 19.0 points per game (113th)

Ohio Defense

Overall: 407.0 yards per game (103rd in FBS)

Passing: 259.0 yards per game (113th)

Rushing: 148.0 yards per game (90th)

Scoring: 27.0 points per game (95th)

Gardner-Webb Offense

Overall: 429.0 yards per game (15th in FCS)

Passing: 239.0 yards per game (27th)

Rushing: 190.0 yards per game (22nd)

Scoring: 29.0 points per game (30th)

Gardner-Webb Defense

Overall: 480.3 yards per game (105th in FCS)

Passing: 262.3 yards per game (99th)

Rushing: 218.0 yards per game (106th)

Scoring: 39.0 points per game (99th)

Ohio ranks 15th in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert on 25.0% of third downs.

Team leaders

Ohio

Passing: Parker Navarro, 580 yards, 5 TDs, 3 INTs, 65.3 completion percentage

Rushing: Navarro, 183 yards on 32 carries, 1 TD

Receiving: Chase Hendricks, 312 yards on 20 catches, 2 TDs

Gardner-Webb

Passing: Nate Hampton, 514 yards, 5 TDs, 0 INTs, 50.8 completion percentage

Rushing: Quasean Holmes, 254 yards on 44 carries, 1 TD

Receiving: Chris Lofton, 248 yards on 11 catches, 1 TD

Last game

Ohio fell to Ohio State 37-9 on Saturday, Sept. 13. Navarro led Ohio with 94 yards on 6-of-13 passing (46.2%) for one touchdown and no interceptions. Sieh Bangura had 24 rushing yards on 12 carries. Hendricks recorded 76 yards on three catches with one touchdown.

Gardner-Webb won 23-13 over The Citadel on Saturday, Sept. 13. Hampton passed for 206 yards on 13-of-22 attempts (59.1%) with two touchdowns and no interceptions. Holmes carried the ball 17 times for 90 yards, adding two receptions for 16 yards. Lofton put up 90 yards on three catches with one touchdown.

Next game

Ohio hosts Bowling Green on Sept. 27. Gardner-Webb hosts Charleston Southern on Oct. 4.

