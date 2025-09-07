Off the bench, QB Hudson leads Coastal Carolina past Charleston Southern 13-0

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Reserve quarterback Tad Hudson scored the game’s only touchdown early in the fourth quarter and Coastal…

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Reserve quarterback Tad Hudson scored the game’s only touchdown early in the fourth quarter and Coastal Carolina overcame three turnovers in beating FCS-level Charleston Southern 13-0 on Saturday night.

The Chanticleers (1-1) outgained Charleston Southern 384-153 total yards, but MJ Morris — a Maryland transfer who also played two seasons at N.C. State — struggled completing 13 of 22 passes for 102 yards and three interceptions. A potential fourth pick was dropped by a defender and following the play Hudson was inserted.

Kian Afrookhteh kicked field goals of 21 and 29 yards around Hudson’s 4-yard touchdown run. Coastal Carolina entered as a 28.5-point favorite, according to BetMGM Sportsbook.

The Buccaneers (0-2) lost their 12th straight game and fell to 0-28 all-time against FBS opponents. They were coming off a 45-3 loss at Vanderbilt last week.

Charleston Southern hasn’t recorded a winning season since 2017 when it went 6-5.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.